DU resumes offline examination with Essential Repeat exams

New Delhi: The Delhi University has resumed physical mode of examination after a gap of over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic by conducting exams for students with Essential Repeats (ERs) on Monday. D S Rawat, DU Dean of Examination, said that exams for those who could not attain passing marks in one or more subjects were conducted "smoothly'' in all colleges.



Though examinations for majority of the courses will begin from May 11, the students who have ERs took exams on Monday.

"The examination has begun today. These are exams for students who have ERs. We have held physical examinations after a gap of two years. So, all the arrangements were done carefully. The exams were conducted smoothly,'' Rawat said.

The pandemic had forced the varsity to conduct Open Book Examination as colleges were shut until early this year.

However, few students appeared for the ER exam on Monday. According to Shri Ram College of Commerce principal Simrit Kaur, only five students took the exam to clear their compartment while the figure for Miranda House was just two.

Miranda House principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said around 45 students will be sitting for exam on Tuesday. "Today and tomorrow, we are holding ER exams. From Wednesday, the exams for second and third-year students will begin,'' Nanda told.

Ramjas College Principal Manoj Khanna said only two students took the exam in the morning shift, but "more are expected to take the exam in the evening shift".

The university has also decided to give students an additional time of 30 minutes and an extra question to ease any pressure, Rawat said. "We are fully aware that students are nervous and stressed to take the examination after a long period of time. All help is being provided to them. Students have been given 30 minutes additional and one question extra as a choice to reduce some pressure,'' he said.