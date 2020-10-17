DU releases second cut-off; Psychology, Eco, Pol Sc still open in LSR

New Delhi: The University of Delhi on Saturday released the second cut off list 2020 for admission to undergraduate programmes.



The second cut off has seen a significant drop in the cut offs that was as high as 100% in some subjects in the first cut off. For admission against the DU second cut off list, candidates must have scored less than first list cut-off but equal to or more than the second list at a particular college.

Admission against the second cut off list of DU 2020 will be held from October 19 to October 21.

Lady Sri Ram College for Women took out its second list with vacant general category seats in the three subjects in which it had set 100% cut-offs in the first DU cut-off list — Economics, Political Science and Psychology. Of these, the cut-off has dropped most sharply for Economics, by a whole percentage point, from 100% to 99%. In Political Science and Psychology, the climb-down in cut-offs is by just one mark or 0.25 percentage points.

PGDAV college has also released the second cut off list and for BCom (Hons), the second cut off there stood at 93.5%.

Meanwhile, Hansraj College has released its cut-offs for the second list and the most significant drop in cut-offs is in BCom (Honours). The minimum score required for admission to it has reduced from 99.25% in the first cut-off 2020 to 98% in this one, a decrease of 1.25 percentage points.

Admissions remain open in other popular programmes such as BA Economics and English, with each programme seeing a drop of one mark, or 0.25 percentage points, in their respective cut-offs. In the sciences, admissions are open in all programmes except Anthropology, Botany and Mathematics. In BSc (Hons) Physics, too, there is a drop of one percentage point in cut-off.

However, admission for courses in some colleges have already been closed as the seats quota was fulfilled.

Hans Raj College has closed admission for honors programmes in Hindi, History, Anthropology, Botany and Mathematics. The second cut off for Economics is 98.5.

Hansraj College's Commerce cut-off has dropped from 99.25 to 98, a drop of 1.25 percentage points.

SGBT Khalsa College's second cut off saw B.Sc (Hons.) Computer Science and B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics reach 96.5%. However, cut-offs for BSc Computer Science and BSc Mathematics have dropped by 0.5 percentage points. Every other honours programme is closed for the general category except BA (Hons) Punjabi for which the cut-off is 60%.

Meanwhile, Zakir Hussain College has closed admission for BA Programmes in Bengali+Economics, Bengali+Hindi, Bengali+Pol Sc, English+History and other programmes.

At Jesus and Mary's no second list was announced for B.Com (Hons), B.Com, Economics (Hons) and English (Hons).

Since students are allowed to change colleges and courses, some seats might be available in the third list, however, in that case too the marks required are not expected to decline.

The first DU cut off list was released on October 12 and popular colleges like Hindu College and LSR college set 99%-100% for admission to honours programmes.

Students who have already enrolled in a DU college in the first cut off list admission will have the option to change the college after the second cut off is released. To change the college, candidates need to withdraw the admission taken in any of the affiliated colleges under the first cutoff list.

According to officials, out of 59,730 students who applied for admission against the first DU cut off, 34,814 have paid the fees. As many as 6,394

applications were approved by Friday.