DU releases its third cut-off list

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) on Saturday released the third cut-off list for admission to colleges and courses across the varsity. For BA (Hons) Economics at Hansraj College has been reduced from 98.5% to 97.75% in the third cut-off list. Meanwhile,



colleges with the highest cut-off are Lady Shri Ram College and Miranda House with 98.75%, Ramjas College with 97.25%, Kirori Mal College and Gargi College with 97% and DaulatRam with 96.5%.

For other popular programmes such as BCom and English, admission has been closed. In Science programmes, admission is closed in all programmes except Chemistry and Zoology.

DU admission against the 3rd DU cut-off list will begin from October 26 and continue till October 28. Candidates who have already taken admission will be able to change their course or colleges in the third phase of admission.

Speaking to Millennium Post Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai said, "About 52,000 seats have already been filled, but these are still not the absolute numbers as there is still movement going on. In the first cut-off 35,000 were already filled. However, there was a drop down in the second shift."

On being asked whether fourth and fifth list is expected to come out as 85% seats have already been filled, Bagai said talks are still going on regarding that. "From Monday entrance based UG exams will start, so there will be a shift due to that as well," she added.

In the first cut-off list, the highest marks needed for admission were 100 per cent while in the second

cut-off list only a small dip was seen. Many courses were closed at the time of the release of the second list.