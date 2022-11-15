DU releases 1st spl cut-off list of NCWEB

New Delhi: The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has released the first special cut-off list on Tuesday.



The NCWEB first special cut-off list has been released for BA and B.Com programmes and students can check the official website of the university.

The education board has allowed the candidates to register online against the DU NCWEB first special cut-off list between November 16 and November 17 at their respective teaching centers.

According to the NCWEB, the first special cut-off is for those candidates who were eligible but could not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs. Also, students who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists in any program me or college of the university will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off. The cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the 1st special cut-off.

The highest cut-off for B.Com courses for General Category students as per the NCWEB 1st special cut-off list is 88 percent at

Miranda House while Hansraj College at 87 percent marks and Jesus and Mary College at 84 percent.

While the highest cut-off for BA programme for the first cut off is for the BA Economics + Political Science of Miranda House at 87 percent and 86 percent at Hansraj College.