DU release fourth cut-off list

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) Friday released the fourth cut-off list for admission to various courses and colleges.

The cut-off is available at the respective colleges' website as well as at du.ac.in. Eligible students can apply for admission by going to their candidate logins. This year, the entire admission process is being held online.



Despite high cut-offs this year, most of the seats have already been filled at the varsity. Several courses have been closed at the university. Under the third cut-off list, 4,872 students have applied of which 2410 applications have been approved and 3034 have paid their fee.



Lady Sri Ram College for Women has released the LSR 4th cut off 2020 for UG admissions. The highest cut-off score of LSR is 99.25% for BA Hons. Psychology.



Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College has released SGTB Khalsa College 4th cut off 2020, The highest cut off score of SGTB Khalsa College is 96.76% for BA Hons. Economics, followed by 95.35% for BSc Hons. Mathematics and 95% for BSc Hons. Computer Science.



The Lady Irwin College has not released any DU fourth cut off score for general category students. The seats in all the programmes offered by Lady Irwin College for unreserved category students are already filled. However, the college has released Lady Irwin College 4th cut off 2020 for reserved category students.



The highest DU fourth cut off score is 99.25% for BA Hons. Psychology, followed by 99 for BA Hons. Political Science, both at Lady Sri Ram College for Women. For admissions to BA Hons. Political Science in Hindu College, the DU 4th cut off score is 98.5%. To get a seat in BA Hons. Journalism programme in Lady Sri Ram College, the minimum cut off score is 98.5%.



This year, DU is conducting the whole admission process online, in view of the pandemic.

