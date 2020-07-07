DU receives over 5 lakh applications

New Delhi: The University of Delhi statistics show that over 5 lakh students have registered for the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and master of philosophy(MPhil) courses as on July 6. According to data provided by DU, 3,41,591 have applied for admission in UG courses. Out of this, 1,49,064 applications are from unreserved category, 41,969 applications from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 26,133 applications from Scheduled Caste (SC) and 4,511 applications from Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The university also received 5,784 applications under the economically weaker section (EWS). For PG courses, the university received 1,35,684 applications in total. In that, 58,043 applications were from unreserved category, 25,122 applications from OBC category, 15,354 applications from SC category, 4,017 applications from ST category. A total of 5,355 applications for PG courses were from the EWS category. For MPhil courses, DU received 24,314 total registered for MPhil courses out of which 6,276 applied from the unreserved category. The university received 3,763 applications from OBC category, 2,363 from SC category, 728 from ST category, and 1,589 applications from EWS category.