DU postpones third round of seat allocation for UG progs

New Delhi: The third round of seat allocation at Delhi University which was scheduled to begin on Thursday has been postponed, the varsity said.



The new schedule will be announced on Friday, it said in an official statement.

A senior university official said the rescheduling has been done as the varsity needed some time to prepare the list for the admission for all supernumerary seats like those under economically weaker section (EWS) and sports categories.

According to an official notice issued by the DU Dean of Admission, the allocation-cum-admission to the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has been postponed.

"We are taking admission for all supernumerary seats in this round. However, the trials under various categories concluded very recently. So a little more time was needed to finalise the list that is why this rescheduling has been done," DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the release of the list has been delayed for one or two days and not more than that.

Until now, two rounds of seat allocations have been concluded. The total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500, of the 70,000

undergraduate seats the DU has on offer.