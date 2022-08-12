DU plans courses on emotional intelligence from this academic yr

New Delhi: The Delhi University will start value-addition courses on topics like emotional intelligence, the art of being happy and Indian fiction from the 2022-23 academic year as part of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF).



A resolution to introduce 24 similar courses aimed at developing critical thinking has been approved in a recently held DU academic council meeting. Now the matter will be presented to the highest decision-making body of the university, its executive council.

Students can take one or more such value-addition courses per semester.

Some of these courses are Emotional Intelligence, Art of Being Happy, Financial Literary and Ethics, Vedic Mathematics and Value of Indian Tradition System. These courses have been prepared by the value addition course committee headed by professor Niranjan Kumar.

"The value addition courses have been designed keeping in mind the National Education Policy 2022. They have various components like critical thinking, compassion, teamwork, scientific temperament, Indian knowledge systems, ethical, cultural and constitutional values, and creative writing,"

Kumar said.

"This is the first time a prestigious university like the DU has introduced such courses. They will act as a game-changer in terms of social-building," he added.

Credits gained through these courses will be added to the student's Academic Bank of Credits.

Among the courses are those inspired by prominent campaigns initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as Fit India and Swacch Bharat.