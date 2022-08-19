DU okays FYUP syllabi of its various courses
New Delhi: The Delhi University on Thursday approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF).
The decision was taken by the varsity's highest decision-making body — Executive Council.
Two council members, Seema Das and Rajpal Singh Pawar, however, dissented from the decision.
"FYUP syllabi of all courses on agenda have been passed by the executive council. Two members issued dissent note," a council member said.
The new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23. The syllabus was put in the Executive Council for approval after the Academic Council approved it on August 3.
The Executive Council had in February approved the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF-2022) as formulated by a National Education
Policy cell.
The syllabi of over 100 undergraduate courses passed by a standing committee was tabled for approval during the meeting.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Dolo tablet makers doled out freebies worth Rs 1,000 cr to doctors, SC...18 Aug 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar detained at Jodhpur airport, again18 Aug 2022 7:14 PM GMT
'India & China relationship going through extremely difficult phase'18 Aug 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Red alert in parts of Odisha due to possible formation of depression18 Aug 2022 7:12 PM GMT
16-yr-old commits six robberies in 24 hrs in South Delhi18 Aug 2022 7:12 PM GMT