DU OBEs: Phase 2 of mock tests begins

New Delhi: Delhi University has begun with phase 2 of the Mock Tests for the Open Book Exams 2020. The link activated on August 1, while the test will be active till August 4 on the official website.

The exams would be conducted for all final year undergraduate and postgraduate students of the varsity from August 10.

The varsity is conducting mock tests to make the students familiar with the process of the OBE. These are being conducted in two phases. As per the notice released on the university's official website the second phase would be based on a real version of each program of final semester/ year of UG, PG programmes of the batch.

The tests would be provided in three sessions. The first would begin from 7:30 am to 10:30 am for courses such as BSc Hons, BSc Home Science, BSc Maths etc. Mock tests for SOL BSc Hons and BA programme will also be conducted in the morning shift.

The second session would be conducted from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm for courses like BMS, BBA, Btech CIC etc. The last session or the third session would be conducted from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The mock test for the PG Courses would be conducted between 10 am to 1 pm from August 1 to 4. As per the notice the answer scripts uploaded by the students would only be for practice purpose and would not be evaluated.

Meanwhile, students giving online examinations faced technical glitches yet again. "I tried to check my answer sheet after uploading it, but to my surprise someone else's answer sheet became visible," said a final year student.