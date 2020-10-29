DU OBE results: Students complain of technical errors

New delhi: Delhi University Students' Union Thursday met Dean of Examinations on the issue of technical error that many students faced while checking the results for Open Book Examinations (OBE).



Students have complained of several technical errors, which have emerged during the checking of the results.

A memorandum was submitted to Dean of Examinations regarding the same. DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said, "Delegation of DUSU took up the initiative of submitting a memorandum to the administration so as to put up the concerns related to the errors in the results that have been released recently. We have to ensure that steps are taken in the benefit of the student community and that these concerns are addressed thoroughly by the administration."

Despite giving examinations and submitting the answer sheets on time amid the Covid-19, the marksheets have marked the students 'absent' in various subjects, which has created a panic-like situation among the students.

DU's officiating dean (examination) DS Rawat had said that they had issued an updated notification ten days before the announcements of results asking students not to panic if such errors or discrepancies occur. "Firstly, such things are expected this year as DU conducted the online exams for the first time. Secondly, students have sent multiple answersheets, different PDFs," he added.