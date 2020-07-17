DU notifies OBEs as students write to PMO seeking cancellation

new delhi: A day after Delhi University announced it will conduct the online open book examinations for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from August 10, students from the varsity wrote emails to the prime minister and president office requesting them to cancel the examinations.



The Centre-run university will conduct exams for the final semester students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB). The final datesheets for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be available on the official website of the university by July 16 and July 22, respectively.

"For those students who for any reason are not able to appear in the examinations in OBE mode remotely, the university has decided to conduct an additional phase of examinations in OBE mode through online/offline/blended mechanism," the notification said.

This special dispensation is being made as a one-time measure for the convenience of such students who are unable to participate in the examination scheduled to begin from August 10, it said.

Meanwhile, expressing their disappointment with the decision the student intensified their protest. "It is so mentally distressing to go through this everyday. First, they delayed the exams and now this. They can't even handle the mock tests, how can we trust them with the whole examinations," Anil, a final year language student, said.

Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) too has expressed their disapproval with the varsity's decision. However, the administration said it will go ahead with the examinations.

On the other hand, the notice said that students under PwD category, including the visually impaired students who have appeared for the OBE remotely and who wish to improve the grades shall be given the opportunity to improve their grades, out of which the best grade secured by the PwD students shall be considered.