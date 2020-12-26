DU not reopening on Jan 3, varsity warns against fake notice

New delhi: The University of Delhi has informed the students that it has not taken out any notification regarding the reopening of the university for normal classes in physical mode from January 3.

While DU has been continuing its classes online since the start of coronavirus and a contactless-admission process for enrolling students to the academic session 2020-21, a fake DU notice saying that the university will reopen for normal classes in physical mode from January 3 is in

circulation.

"...The University will reopen in physical mode from the 3rd of January, 2021. Online classes will not be continued, and attendance will be strictly compulsory. Any student found lacking in attendance hereafter will not be allowed to sit for Semester Examinations, Internal Assessment (IA), Practical, Viva-Vice, Projects, Oral (Moot Courts) Apprenticeship, Internship, Field Work etc., for all Semester/ Term/ Year for Academic Session 2020-2021," read the information being circulated on social demedia.