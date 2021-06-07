DU: Nearly 2L students to appear in OBEs today

New Delhi: Nearly two lakh final semester undergraduate and postgraduate students are expected to take the online open book exams in Delhi University that will commence from Monday.



The examination branch officials held a meeting on Sunday with college principals and nodal officers to discuss the modalities of evaluation and results, DS Rawat, Dean(Examinations) said.

"The meeting was held to discuss how to tackle the issues that arise. We want to start the evaluation process on Tuesday. Earlier, the process would start late. The papers will be held in two shifts — 9 AM to 12 noon and 2 PM to 5 PM," he said.