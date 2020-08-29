DU: Log-in hurdle for evaluating answer sheets

New Delhi: Delhi University teachers have complained that the portal through which they will access answer sheets for evaluation is not accessible to many, even though the university has issued them with the domain password.



Speaking to Millennium Post, Abha Habib Dev, professor of Physic at Miranda House, averred that many issues are to come up once teachers' start evaluation from next week. "When we start evaluating the papers from next week, we will be able to understand the issues in a better manner. Log-in password for the domain has been given. I have tried to log in two or three times but have not been able to get access. Now what issues are there will be better clarified when we start evaluation and teachers start discussing the issues," she added.

Meanwhile, professors who have started evaluating the exam paper, have received over 1,000 answer scripts.

Dev has said that this issue is going to emerge as students have submitted answer sheets multiple times.

Several members of the DU Teachers' Association

(DUTA) and the Academic Council, affiliated with the Indian National Teachers' Congress (INTEC), wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi

on Friday demanding

streamlining of the evaluation process for Open Book Exams (OBEs).

The memorandum,

highlighting the problems being faced while evaluating the answer scripts of OBEs, also said that each teacher has been assigned too many sheets for evaluation.

They also demanded distinct and clear guidelines to maintain uniformity in the evaluation process. An English honours professor, on condition of anonymity, said that they have not received proper instructions regarding the evaluation.

"It is frustrating and we don't know how the situation is going to be. Teachers who have started evaluating are perplexed," he added.