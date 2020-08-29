DU issues notification for second phase of OBE

new delhi: The University of Delhi in an order on Friday said that it will start the second phase of the open-book examinations from September 14 for the final semester/term/year students of UG and PG courses as one time measure in view of COVID-19



pandemic.

The last date of submission of examination forms is September 8. "No further date in this regard shall be extended," DU order said.

The second phase is being conducted for those who have supposedly missed the exam due to challenging situations due to the

pandemic.

"The duration of the examinations for the offline/physical mode shall be of three hours duration and in case of the students who exercise the option to receive question papers through e-mail and submit the scanned images /photos of answer scripts through email the duration shall be of four hours which shall include one extra hour for using the ICT based activities for examinations," the order by the university said.

However, the first phase of online examinations was a nightmare for students, especially when they had to upload the exam papers. Majority of the students complained of answer sheet not getting uploaded. Even with the extra one hour given, in some cases it took students at least five hours to finish and upload or send the answer sheet.