DU issues notice for CUET aspirants

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has issued an important notice for CUET aspirants who are experiencing difficulties during logging in at DU's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022. The university has issued a notice that those candidates who filled the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2022) form at National Testing Agency (NTA) and had not opted University of Delhi as their option are facing difficulty for login at University of Delhi's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS – 2022).The National Testing Agency has allowed the correction of those students particular in the online application form of Common University Entrance Test. The correction window is available till 15th September, 2022.

