DU invites students for suggestions to streamline admission process

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has opened up its portal and have asked students and people for suggestions to streamline the admission process in the upcoming academic year and has released an online form on its official website. To give in the suggestions, one needs to fill up the form in order to make the admission process more 'student-friendly' and 'rigorous'. The person can send in their suggestions directly to the Dean (Admissions) by filling up the questionnaire online till January 5. They will, however, have to provide their name, the name of the affiliated institution and the email id in order to do so.



The questionnaire contains thirteen questions on the admission process of all the three courses offered by the university, which is undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil/ PhD. It invited suggestion on admission bulletin, online interface for candidates, eligibility criteria, and even on "How to rationalize the Cutoffs for Merit-based admissions".

It has also asked for suggestions on "how to minimise students' visits to colleges for document verification", for "developing a single admission form in order to reduce multiple filling of admission forms at the time of admissions", on admission in various special quotas like Sports, ECA, and on "How to make admissions for the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ KM/ PwD/ CWAP quota easier".

This year nearly 2.5 lakh students registered online for the undergraduate admission process of Delhi University, which has 90 colleges, 16 faculties, 87 departments, and 13 centres affiliated to it.