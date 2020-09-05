DU hostel retains job of workers after HC's order

new delhi: In a moment of relief, the contract of workers at Ambedkar Ganguly Student's House for women, University of Delhi has been extended after Delhi High Court's intervention. The hostel administration has extended the contract of the workers till December 31, 2020. In its order the Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the Ambedkar Ganguly Students' House for Women to retain the jobs of 16 contract workers, Multi Tasking Staff, after they alleged illegal termination by the authorities. The workers in an unexpected decision were terminated by the administration, despite their contracts extending. The termination letter stands withdrawn by the authorities thereby as they issue a revocation letter.