DU graduate loses job, gets into liquor trafficking

new delhi: Four people, including a Delhi University graduate, were arrested for liquor trafficking in East Delhi, police here said on Friday, adding that they were making up to Rs 20,000 per trip after selling the trafficked liquor to small-time bootleggers. Police said that the accused Sushil (27), a DU graduate, was earlier working with a private company but before lockdown, he lost his job and was enticed by the profit margins of the illegal liquor business.

Apart from Sushil, his other associates Anurag, Chintu and Manish (all school dropouts) were nabbed near Dharamsala hospital in East Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said that the gang was led by Sushil who took care of the logistics and business contacts. They used to supply illegal liquor in various parts of Delhi including East, South, South East and Shahdara district for several months and had never been caught.

"They used to procure illegal liquor from a godown in Faridabad at marginal prices and sell them with handsome profit margins," he said. The team of special staff (East) under inspector Satender Khari made these arrests.