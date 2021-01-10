DU gearing up to open from Feb 1 for final year students for practical work

New Delhi: The University of Delhi is gearing up to open from February 1, for final year undergraduate students, who have practical work at the varsity. The officials from the university have said that they are discussing the Standard Operating Procedures with the principals of colleges.



Speaking to Millennium Post, DU's official spokesperson Professor Balaram Pani, the principal of Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences said, "We will open the university for physical mode from February 1. However, it will only be for final year students. Those students who have practical lab work, including science and humanities, will be included. As it is practical classes take place in small batches, we are trying to bring that in the physical mode now. We have spoken to principals and HODs and they have taken guidelines, after which they will take the decision. We have also suggested colleges to hold department wise meeting and decide how practical classes should be done."

On asking when will the college open for first and second-year students, Professor Pani said they have not taken the decision yet. "We are taking it in the experimental

case and the rest of the decisions will be decided based on that. Outstation students are a concern as they may require hostels, and we are currently figuring out how that can be facilitated," he added.

However, theory classes will remain online. Student Unions in Delhi University have been requesting the administration to open the campus for students as online classes are becoming a menace for them.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Suman Sharma, Principal of Lady Sri Ram College for Women said that the colleges will eventually be opened but the process will be done in a phased wise manner. "We are taking stock of the situation and talking to the teachers about it. We are looking at the best we can do. We are also discussing the number of students that will be allowed and are trying to understand the whole situation," she said.