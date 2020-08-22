DU entrance examinations to start from September 6

new delhi: The National Testing Agency, (NTA) on Monday released the exam dates for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT, PhD entrance exams.



The Delhi University entrance test will be held from September 6 to 11, UGC NET from September 16 to 18, and from 21 to 25. Meanwhile, the date for IGNOU OPENMAT is September 15 and PhD entrance test is October 4. ICAR AIEEA will be held on September 7 and 8.

Despite the pandemic, more than 5 lakh students have applied for undergraduation (UG) courses for DU this year. The entrance examination will be conducted in three sessions, 8 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 2 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. DUET 2020 will be conducted in 24 cities around the country. The two hours entrance examination will be conducted in computer based mode.

"Keeping in view the academic interest of a large number of students, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has agreed to the proposal of MHRD (now MoE) for conducting various Entrance Examinations in September," an official notification available on the website of NTA mentioned.

The admit card will be available for download 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination websites and nta.ac.in for the latest

updates.

NTA, in order to improve the quality of entrance tests took some measures. The tests will be designed by experts in collaboration with psychometricians. The questions have been designed in order to match the test objectives with the need for conducting tests.

Various test development committees have been formed in order to define test objectives and to ensure that questions are unbiased. They also determine the test format and consider test supplements.