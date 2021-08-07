DU defers physical reopening for science day after announcement

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Friday deferred its decision to resume physical classes for science students from August 16. The university on Thursday had issued an official notification announcing that it would hold classes for science stream students in view of a decline in Covid cases, following which a section of teachers expressed displeasure over the decision to call students to campus.

The new notification issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta said, "The instructions issued for conduct of classes for PG and UG Programmes in respect of science courses in university and its colleges in physical mode with effect from 16.08.2021 has been deferred."

"The decision has been deferred since the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has not issued any guidelines on reopening of schools and colleges. Reopening the campus would have been a violation. We will wait for the guidelines," Gupta told on Friday.

He clarified that the decision was not deferred because of the criticism of the move by a section of teachers. Professor Hansraj Suman, in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party Teachers' Wing, DTA, said the circular should have been issued after due consultation with teachers.

"The circular was withdrawn because of the opposition by the teachers. There is a possibility of third wave of Covid coming which could be dangerous than the second wave and the decision to reopen the campus was made in haste," he said.

Professor Abha Dev Habib welcomed the new notification. "It is good that the university has reviewed its decision because of responses received. The sudden notification regarding classes and labs in physical mode for science PG and UG courses had resulted in panic," she said.