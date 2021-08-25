DU decides to implement NEP from '22-'23, DUTA protests

New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Tuesday held a protest against the implementation of the New Education Policy in the varsity.

They protested outside the vice-chancellor's office where the Academic Council meeting was underway to discuss the implementation of the policy.

The Standing Committee on Academic Matters, in its meeting held on Monday, approved the implementation of the policy from 2022-23, the four-year undergraduate programme and multiple entry and exit options for students.

The committee, however, deferred discussion on the implementation of the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC).

A proposal to continue with the university's three-year undergraduate programme but to assimilate in its structure a four-year degree programme as well and implement both one-year and two-year postgraduate programmes, was also approved.

The recommendations of the Standing Committee are being discussed in the Academic Council meeting.

The DUTA wrote to acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi on Monday to request that these matters be first discussed at all statutory levels such as Departments, Faculties and Staff Councils before being placed in the Academic Council.