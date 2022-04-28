DU constitutes panel to examine shortfall in SC/ST enrolment

New Delhi: Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh

Singh has constituted an eight-member committee to examine the issue of "shortfall" in the enrolment of SC/ST students in the varsity. The committee is chaired by Dean of Student Welfare Pankaj Arora while Join Dean Students Welfare Gurpreet Singh has been appointed as member secretary.

In a notification issued on April 25, the Joint Registrar said: "The Vice-Chancellor has constituted a Committee to examine the issue regarding shortfall in the enrolment of the SC/ST students and make a recommendation to enhance the enrolment of SC/ST students in the University of Delhi with immediate effect."

Speaking to PTI, the Vice-Chancellor said the committee has been constituted to understand why there is a shortfall in the enrolment of SC/ST students. "Students generally get enrolled and then leave the seats, this results in the seats lying vacant. We wish to understand the reasons for this shortfall," Singh said. The DU VC said the committee is expected to submit its report in three to four weeks. "Thereafter, we will see

what action needs to be taken," he said.

Besides Arora, the committee also has Dean (admission) Sanjeev Singh, Prof. KP Singh, Department of Library & Information Science; Prof Laishram Rajendrakumar Singh, B.R. Ambedkar Center for Biomedical Research (ACBR); Prof. Rajiv Aggarwal, Principal of Deshbandhu College; Mahendra Meena, asst professor at Shivaji College and Sudhanshu Kumar, Assistant Professor at Swami Shraddhanand College.