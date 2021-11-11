DU assistant prof held for plotting his wife's murder

New Delhi: A day after a domestic worker in north Delhi's Burari confessed to killing his former employer's, after being sacked from the job, the Delhi Police have arrested the victim's husband, an assistant professor at the Delhi University's Ramjas College, alleging he had conspired to kill his wife and let his former employee take the fall for it.



38-year-old assistant professor of Delhi University Virender Kumar and his 29-year-old nephew Govind have now been arrested in the case related to the murder of Kumar's 33-year-old wife Pinky. The police said she was strangled and shocked to death in her home.

Rakesh, the former domestic worker at Kumar and Pinky's house, was arrested a day ago when he walked into the police station and confessed that he had killed Pinky because she was not clearing his salary dues.

Now, the Delhi Police have said that Virender, Pinky's husband, was the mastermind behind the conspiracy, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalso told Millennium Post that Rakesh had given away the conspiracy after sustained interrogation.

"Virender planned that Rakesh will alone take responsibility for the murder, Virender also promised him that he will get him out of jail and will also take care of his family in the meantime. The electric wire used for the murder of Pinky has also been recovered by the police," the senior police official added.

The incident came to light on Monday evening when a constable found Rakesh loitering outside the police station. On being questioned, he immediately told them that he had killed Pinky, who he referred to as his sister-in-law. Once the police took him in, he led them to the body at their house, where Virender was nowhere to be found.

Virender was detained on Tuesday by the investigating team. During questioning, Virender allegedly said that he was fed up with regular fights with his wife over trivial issues and had decided to get rid of her. "He discussed the matter with Rakesh, who was not happy with Pinky either. Virender told him he would look after his wife and children after he was arrested. He also roped in his nephew for help," the police said, adding that Virender and Pinky had got married in February this year.

According to Rakesh's statement to the police, Virender had planned to take his mother out on Monday afternoon while asking Rakesh to execute the plan.

When Rakesh first met Virender, he had given him a car to drive around in and had also let him and his family stay on the top floor of his house.

The district forensic examination team was called and the deceased woman's body was shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. An FIR under charges of murder was registered at Burari police station and further investigations are underway.