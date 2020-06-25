DU applicants under OBC and EWS groups face documentation issues

New Delhi: As Delhi University's admission process begins for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, candidates seeking admission under categories such as Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are facing trouble with the process as they are not able to get their attested certificates verified.



This has left many worried because without the certificates, many will not be eligible for seats under the OBC and EWS category.

According to students, the government attested certificates are issued on or after March 31 and are compulsory to be produced to be guaranteed admission under these categories.

Taking note of this issue, the varsity asked the aspirants to upload their acknowledgement slips of certificate applications for the time being and produce the certificates at the time of admissions.

This happened after students wrote to the university administration demanding candidates to be granted admission based on previously obtained certificates as the pandemic has created hurdles in government-related work. However, sources at the SDM office said that there was a delay but they are working on the certificate issue now.

Meanwhile, the administration has asked the students to apply online for the new certificates and upload the application slip. The university has said that it would help the students in case more time is needed to upload the certificates.