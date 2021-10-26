DU announces spl cut-off list

New Delhi: The Delhi University released a special cut-off list on Monday for candidates who were eligible for admission under the lists announced earlier but did not apply for various reasons.



Under the special list, some courses in prominent colleges that were closed after previous rounds have reopened, thereby offering an opportunity to those who did not apply then to grab a seat now.

At the Hindu College, BA (Honours) Philosophy was closed for admission after the first list but it has opened under the special list. The cut-off for the course is at 97.75 per cent, the same as the first list.

Even at the Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), the same course was closed for admission after the first cut-off list but is available under the special cut-off list at 97.50 per cent.

Similarly, BSc (Honours) Mathematics had closed for admission at LSR after the first list but it has been reopened with the cut-off being pegged at 98.50 per cent. At Miranda House, BA (Honours) Economics, which was closed after the second cut-off list, has been reopened even though the required marks is at 99 per cent.

Kirori Mal College, which had closed admissions to BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours) after the second list, has reopened the courses for admission with the required marks for both the programmes being 98.75 per cent.

Kamala Nehru College has reopened admissions for BA(honours)Economics and is seeking a minimum of 98 per cent marks.

At Sri Venkateswara College, BSc(Honours) Statistics and BSC(Honours) Electronics were closed after the second list but have reopened. The cut-off for BSc(Honours) Statistics stands at 98.25 per cent while for BSc(Honours) Electronics it is at 96 per cent.

Admissions under the special cut-off list will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday and colleges will have till Thursday to approve applications. Friday will be the last day to make payments.

The fourth cut-off list will be released on October 30.

According to official data, 60,155 students have paid the fees under the three lists while the university has processed 1,70,696 applications.