DU announces list of vacant seats for 'spot' round of admission

New Delhi: The Delhi University has announced the list of vacant seats for the 'spot' round of admission. The candidates can check the list on the official website of the university. There are 13 open seats for B.Sc. (Hons) Physics course in Kirori Mal College and 8 slots each are available in the Botany and Zoology programs. In Hansraj College, there are 6 seats each available in B.Sc Botany and Zoology. Also, seats are also vacant in various courses in off-campus colleges like Shyamlal, Swami Shraddhanand and Zakir Hussain College.



The students can apply for the spot allocation round from November 21 to November 22.

The admission list for students will be declared on November 23 and the students can enroll themselves from November 24 to November 25. The last date of online payment of the admission fee is November 27. According to the university, after the first spot admission round, the enrolment of the candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades exceptions for supernumerary admission. Candidates are going to be select based on their program-specific merit, priority order and availability of seats.