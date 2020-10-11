DU announces first cut-off list, 100% scores for 3 courses at LSR

New Delhi: Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses. The 100 per cent cut-off for undergraduate admissions in Delhi University comes after a gap of five years.



The central university's cut-off had last touched the 100 per cent mark in 2015. Last year, Hindu College had pegged the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours.

While the 100 per cent cut-offs have been a matter of debate, the required marks were expected to be higher this year as over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks in CBSE class 12.

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants — BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology. The college has the highest cut-off among Science courses as well. The college has announced a cut-off of 99.75 per cent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students, while Hindu College has pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 per cent. Hindu College has announced a cut-off of 99.33 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) Physics.

For political (H) courses following is the cut off list with colleges: Aryabhatta College - 95%, Atma Rama Sanatan Dharma College - 97%, Bhaini Nivedita College - 80%, Bharati College - 89%, Daulat Ram College - 97%, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 95.5%, Deshbandhu College - 92%, Dyal Singh College - 96%, Dyal Singh Evening College - 93%, Gargi College - 97%, Hindu College - 99.50%, Indraprastha College for Women - 97.50%, Janki Devi Memorial College - 95%, Kamala Nehru College - 95%, Kalindi College - 90%, Kirori Mal College - 99%, Lady Shri Ram College for Women - 100%, Lakshmibai College - 94%, Maharaja Agrasen College - 93%, Maitreyi College - 94%, Mata Sundri College for Women - 91%, Miranda House - 97%, Ramanuja College - 92%, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women - 79%, Zakir Husain Delhi College - 95%

Meanwhile, DU's Kirori Mal College set the cut off at 99% for admission to BA (Hons) in Political Science.

The admission process will be completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new session will commence from November 18.

Meanwhile, entrance exams for Jamia Milia Islamia started from Saturday. The varsity in a statement said all Covid-19 protocols were followed.