DU admissions: Pol Science, History in premiere colleges might be closed for 2nd cut-off

new delhi: Admissions for courses such as Political Science (Honours) and History (Honours) might be closed in some premiere colleges of Delhi University in the second cut-off list, principals said on Thursday, with Ramjas College saying they had already approved applications for more than half their capacity for this year.



The admission under the first cut-off list ended at 5 pm on Wednesday with colleges still in the process of approving admissions. As many as 29,746 students have paid the fees out of 59,730 applicants while 10,978 applications were approved by Thursday.

The second cut-off list is likely to be released on Saturday.

Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said they have over-admitted students in BA (Honours) Political Science, and in many combinations of BA programme for unreserved and even in reserved categories and might not open for the second list. In Political Science (Honours), the college has admitted 81 students against 18 seats, he said.

Similarly, at Hindu College, there are over 700 aspirants who have paid the fees. Courses like Political Science (Honours) and History (Honours) might not open up for the second list, according to college principal Anju Srivastava.

The college will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the second cut-off list.

At Lady Shri Ram College For Women, Mathematics (Honours) might be closed for the second list as there have been a large number of admissions to the course.

At Hansraj College, B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics and Anthropology (Honours) might not feature in the second cut-off list.Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the varsity is carrying out the admission process in a fully online mode. There are nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats available in the varsity.