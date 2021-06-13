DU admissions for UG prog likely to begin from July 15

New Delhi: The University of Delhi is expected to begin the undergraduate (UG) admission process from July 15.

The application process will be held online amid the Covid crisis. However, the DU UG admission might change this year following the cancellation of Class 12th board exams across several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The university might conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test to admit students to the UG programmes or consider the pass percentage of 12th board exams.

DU officials, however, said that discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council

of the university to finalise the process of admission to UG courses.