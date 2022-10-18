DU admission: Extra curricular activities quota admission trials will start today, say officials

New Delhi: The Delhi University will begin performance trials for admissions through the extra curricular activities quota (ECA) from Tuesday, the varsity's officials said.



This time, admission through the ECA supernumerary quota for the academic year 2022-23 is being done in 14 categories, with the highest number of registrations, 1748, from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) category, an official said.

"The trials for the ECA admissions 2022-23 will begin from Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, to Thursday, 27th October, 2022," the official said.

For seat allocation under the ECA, a combined score of the Common University Entrance Test (UG) — 2022 and performance tests, trials and certificates will be considered.

For an ECA score of 75 marks for 12 categories, except NCC and the National Service Scheme (NSS), 60 marks will be awarded on the basis of physical trials and 15 marks on the basis of the submitted certificates.

The trials will be conducted for creative writing, yoga and digital media on October 19 and 20, fine arts on October 19 and 21, music (instrument) on October 19, music on October 18, quiz on October 25 and divinity on

October 19.

For dance, trials are scheduled on October 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26 and 27, debate on October 19 20, 21, 22, 25 and 26, music (vocal) on October 19, 20, 21, 22, 25 and 26, and theatre on October 21, 22, 25 and 26.