DU: 3rd round of seat allocations on Sunday

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) will declare the third round of seat allocation for undergraduate admission on Sunday, Registrar Vikas Gupta said. In the third round of the common seat allocation system, admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas including extracurricular activities, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants, along with regular admissions.

The third round of seat allocation was scheduled to begin on Thursday but the university announced on Wednesday that it had been rescheduled. Now the round will begin at 5 pm on Sunday and will conclude on November 20. The registrar also announced that the first spot allocation round for undergraduate programmes will begin on November 20 with the university announcing the number of vacant seats.

A senior university official said the rescheduling was done as the varsity needed some time to prepare the list for admission for all supernumerary seats like those under economically weaker sections and sports categories.

The third CSAS allocation list will be declared on Sunday. The candidates would be given a two-day window from November 14 to 15 to accept the allocated seat.