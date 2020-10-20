DU 2nd cut-off: Many apply to change colleges as technical glitches persist

New Delhi: With major courses still open, as admissions for the second cut off commenced from Monday, officials said that many students had applied for changing their choice of colleges.



"There is no particular data, but we have received many emails from students who wanted to change their colleges. The major reason is they became eligible for a course in the college of their choice. With NEET results out, many students have withdrawn from the colleges, as they might have passed through," a Gargi College official said.

Over 34,800 students had taken admissions under the first cut-off for the 70,000 undergraduate seats offered by the varsity. Last year, this figure stood at around 23,000. At over 3,54,000 applications, the university had also received its highest-ever number of applications this year.

As the number of applications received was high, the administration had extended the admission process. Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai said, "We had anticipated a higher number of students taking admissions this year due to several factors. This is why we have extended the hours for the admission and payment process."

"A total of 9,785 students applied today. So far, 2,580 admissions have been approved out of which 2,602 students have paid the fees," a senior varsity official said.

However, technical glitches were persistent on Monday as well. Officials said that while many students had fee payment issues, other small problems were also faced by the students. "Even though majority problems have been solved, there were still many technical glitches we had to see. Many students called us with the same issues others were facing," a varsity official said.

While the second list saw a marginal drop in cut-offs, several popular courses are still available in multiple colleges. However, major courses in many colleges were closed due to which students had to face disappointment. "I wanted admission in History (Hons) course at Hansraj, but with it being shut, I have to see another college. Seats are filling up at a fast pace," Somya, an aspirant from Delhi said.