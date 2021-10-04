DU 1st cut-off: Admissions begin today

New Delhi: With the Delhi University starting admissions from Monday against the first cut-off list — fully online like last year, principals have said that the varsity has streamlined the online process and plugged gaps.



This time the Delhi University wrote to all exam boards to provide marksheets of students through the 'Digilocker' (an online platform) and "we will have that database available, so at least verification of marksheets won't be an issue", she said.

Until last year, only marksheets of CBSE and ISC were available through 'Digilocker' but this year, the marksheets of all the exam boards are available through the system.

Colleges have also set up a Standard Operating Procedure from learnings of last year's admissions process glitches.

But despite this, the admission process — to start from today — is on a considerably tight schedule with students applying against the first cut-off required to apply to their choice of college and course between 10 am today and 11:59 pm on Wednesday (October 6), following which all colleges would need to consider all applications by 5pm the next day

(Thursday).

After this, the second cut-off is expected to be released on October 9.

Professor Rajeev Gupta, Chairman of the university's Admissions Committee, advised students against applying within the first hour of commencement of the admission process and the last few hours, when the admission process is going to end, since that is the time when there is maximum traffic on the portal.

"We are giving an adequate amount of time to students to apply and pay the fees. So they should be careful and not be in a hurry. Students should review the situation before cancelling the admission. The seats are limited and cut-offs are quite high so if they have got admission in a college, they should not cancel it," he said.

According to the guidelines, the candidate is allowed to choose only one programme in a college during a particular cutoff.

Moreover, if an applicant wishes to apply for another course they prefer under successive cut-offs, they must first cancel the admission in the college/course they had applied to under the first cut-off. A non-refundable cancellation fee of Rs 1,000 will be levied.

Following this, the portal will ask for requisite documents, which will be verified by authorities at the varsity and colleges.

In case any more documents are required from the students, the candidates will be contacted on their registered email and phone number for them. Further, all colleges have been directed to have a designated email id for candidates' questions and clarifications on the process.

The university assured that no application will be left undecided and it will either be approved or rejected (citing reason) by the college principal. In case of rejection, the College Grievance Redressal Committee can be approached via email.

However, candidates who had applied in a cut-off but their application was "rejected" in that cutoff list will be considered as fresh candidates.

After the fifth cut-off, the seats vacant for each programme in colleges will be displayed on the website of the university for students unable to secure admissions in the previous rounds.

Nearly 70,000 seats are up for grabs with 10 courses across seven colleges requiring 100 per cent to apply.