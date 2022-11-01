DU: 11,649 candidates allotted seats in 1st round upgraded to college of their preference

new delhi: Over 11,600 candidates allotted seats in the Delhi University's first round of admission have been upgraded to college and course of their preference in the second merit list, a senior varsity official said on Monday. As many as 8,133 new aspirants have also been allotted seats in Delhi University colleges, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said.



A total of 33,739 aspirants had applied for the upgradation of their seats, of which more than 34 per cent have been given college and course of their preference, he said.

The admission to the second round of allocation is underway. The university began the admission process for over 70,000 seats in September.

"Out of 33,739 aspirants selected in the first round who had applied for upgradation, 11,649 have been given upgradation to their higher presences of college courses," Gupta said.

"As many as 8,133 new students have also been allotted seats," Gupta added.

The Delhi University has released the second list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes. Candidates have until November 1 to accept the allotted seats. As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in DU's first round of seat allocations. A total of 15,398 candidates have frozen their seats in the first round.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases: The first phase was to apply to the university, the second phase was preference filling and the third phase was seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, Delhi University is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy.

Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases — submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.