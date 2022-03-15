DTU: Board plans to set up exchange prog for its courses

New Delhi: The Delhi Teachers University on Tuesday held its first Board of Management meeting, during which in his message to the Board, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the aim was to build a world-class institute for teacher education that will emerge as a brand all over the world.



Sisodia said that the education sector is dominated by Finland, Singapore, Japan, America and European countries today. "Delhi Teachers University would be India's answer to these countries," he said.

Sisodia lamented that teaching had become the least sought out career option for most youths today and that the DTU will change this perspective and encourage the youth to take up teaching, and produce hundreds of excellent teachers every session. The varsity will ensure education about international pedagogy developments, through exchange programmes and the likes.

Sharing the vision of DTU, it was agreed in the board meeting that unlike most of the teacher training courses currently offered in the country, the courses offered at Delhi Teachers University will not focus solely on subject knowledge. Instead capacity building of trainees will be in focus, the government said. It was also discussed in the meeting that the Teachers University would not only emphasize on teacher-training but also focus on fundamental and applied research in the field of education. The courses that will be started, include a 4-Year Integrated B.Ed Program; a 2-Year B.Ed Program; a 2-Year B.Ed Program for Special Education; a 3-Year Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed Program; a 2 Year MA Education Program; a 1 Year Certificate Program (School Education): and a 1 Year Certificate Program (Higher Education).

Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Teachers University, Dhananjay Joshi said that the varsity will work to fulfil the vision of the Delhi government for education and will emerge as the best institution of teacher education not only in Delhi but in the whole country and in the world.

Joshi, Panchanatham, Education Secretary H. Rajesh Prasad, Higher Education Director Ranjana Deshwal, Director SCERT Rajnish Kumar Singh, Principal Education Advisor Shailendra Sharma, Dr. Rukmini Banerjee, CEO, Pratham Education Foundation, Dr. Amita Mulla Wattal, Chairperson and Executive Director of Education (Innovation and Training), DLF Foundation Schools were present

at the meeting.