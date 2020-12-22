DTCP warns of action against building norms violators in Ggm

gurugram: Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) warns of action against the landowners for misusing residential premises for commercial purposes In order to reduce cost, there are many houses in Gurugram which operate guesthouses, gymnasiums, apparel stores and offices in their residential premises.



It has also mentioned that a large number of guest houses have come up around 250 to 150 square yard areas around commercial areas of Gurugram.

A large number of PG houses and guesthouses have been built in Sirhaul, Nathupur, Shikohpur and Wazirabad owing to its proximity to various commercial areas like Cyber City and Golf Course road. Most of these PG's are not licensed.

Most of the PG's in an area of 150 to 200 square yards-built floors are more than five storeys. Despite notices by DTCP, no concrete action has been taken against the landowners.

Now, DTCP has not only decided to seal these properties but also increase the penalties manifold to ensure strong deterrence. Providing more specifications, DTCP has stated that any commercial activities occurring in residential houses built along 18 and 24 metre road will be sealed in coming months.