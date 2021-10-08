DTC okays induction of 1,245 low-floor buses

New Delhi: The DTC Board has approved the induction of 1,245 low floor buses, including 1,015 electric buses, to augment the ageing fleet of the public transporter in the national Capital, officials said on Thursday.

In its meeting last week chaired by Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, the Board of the Delhi Transport Corporation decided to send a proposal for induction of buses to the Delhi government for its consent.

In the meeting, a decision was taken to induct 1,015 electric buses and 230 CNG buses under operating expenditure (OPEX) model of FAME II, officials said. The second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme of the Centre aims to support 7,090 e-buses with an incentive of up to Rs 50 lakh each having an ex-factory price of up to Rs 2 crore.

The DTC Board also decided to appoint Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal System for piloting the tendering process for the induction of buses.