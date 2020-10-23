DTC buses to now display seat status for passengers

New Delhi: With a view to let passengers know about the availability/non availability of seats in DTC buses, which are running of restricted seating, the Delhi Transport Corporation has now decided to display the status of a bus' seating capacity.



In this regard, Conductors will be issued two A-4 size placards/Boards with information on the seats — "Seat Available" and "Seat Not Available" — for displaying it through the side window glass from the conductor's seat.

The Seat Availability Board will be green in colour and the Non Availability Board will be red in colour.

The conductor will display the placard/board to the passengers waiting for the buses at the bus stop at the time of approaching or reaching the bus stop as per the position of seats in the bus at that time.

Earlier, the DTC had decided to launch a mobile application for checking the availability of tickets for DTC and cluster buses in Delhi. This is expected to be rolled out all around the city by November.

The second phase trial of the Charter app between September 7 and 21, which covered more than 60 routes on cluster buses and one route on DTC buses, showed that in non-AC buses 6 per cent of tickets were sold through the app. This figure was 7 per cent for AC buses.

Of the 51,644 tickets purchased through the app during this 14-day period, almost 80 per cent were free "pink" tickets for women passengers, the Delhi government had said. A smaller trial was earlier conducted on the Anand Vihar route.

Once the project is scaled up, all commuters can download the Charter app and pay the fare by scanning QR codes pasted behind every seat and receive e-tickets, which will also have the expected time of arrival at their destination.

While the project has been on the cards for a while, the government fast-tracked it in the wake of the pandemic, which requires people to socially distance at public places.