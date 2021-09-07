DTC buses: HC refuses to interfere with order declining ex-parte interim order against BJP MLA

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday refused to interfere with its single judge order declining to direct the removal of alleged defamatory statements and posts shared online by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta against Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on purported irregularities in procurement of 1,000 low floor DTC buses.



Gupta's counsel gave assurance to a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh that till September 20, the next date of hearing before the single judge, no tweet or press statement will be issued by the BJP leader on the issue.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by Gahlot against the single judge's August 27 order refusing to pass an ex-parte order in the civil defamation suit.

During the hearing, the bench remarked, "In politics, you (Gahlot) don't have to be so sensitive."

The division bench made it clear that on the date fixed by the single judge for hearing, no party will ask for adjournment and also requested the single judge not to grant adjournment and proceed with the matter.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Gahlot, contended that the approach of single judge was erroneous and that personal allegations of scam were made against the AAP leader by Gupta.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Gupta, made a statement that till September 20, the BJP leader will not issue any tweet or press statement relating to the issue.

He also said he will file within a week written statement in response to the suit before the single judge.