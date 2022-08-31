DTC approves new pension scheme to help nearly 12,000 of its existing & ex-employees

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in its board meeting on Wednesday approved a pension scheme for employees/ex-employees of DTC which were on roll from Aug '81 to Nov '92 and did not opt for the DTC Pension Scheme of 1992.



As per DTC, the scheme will benefit nearly 12,000 existing and Ex-employees of DTC. In another decision, the DTC board also approved extending the benefits of the existing Specialized Medical Scheme of DTC Employees to all Retired Employees (Pensioners/Non-Pensioners) as well as their eligible dependents, family members and dependents of deceased regular employees of DTC.

During the meeting, the DTC board also resolved to extend the benefits of the DTC Specialized Medical Scheme to all retired pensioners, non pensioners, their dependents and eligible dependents of deceased employees of DTC. This is expected to benefit 30,000 retired employees

of DTC.

The two proposals, now accepted by the DTC Board, will be sent to the Delhi Government for final approval and implementation.

Transport Minister of Delhi and Chairman of DTC board Kailash Gahlot further stated, "Today's resolutions are historical in a sense that these have been recurring demands of existing and retired employees of DTC for decades. I am very happy that ex-employees of DTC will receive benefits of pension and medical coverage with today's decisions. This also signifies that under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Kejriwal, when it comes about ensuring social security and fundamental benefits to citizens, our government walks the talk."