DSU, varsity of East London sign MoU for world-class sports edu

New Delhi: Delhi Sports University (DSU) on Tuesday signed an MoU with the University of East London to impart world-class sports education to Indian athletes. According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both the universities will cooperate in exchange of knowledge, explore research and innovation opportunities in the fields of sports science, staff and student exchange.

This will help develop new courses and careers for sports, thereby improving the sports ecosystem in both the countries.

The MoU was signed during the ongoing visit of the largest education delegation from the UK comprising representatives of 22 universities and higher education leaders to scout for new National Education Policy (NEP) aligned collaborations.

Barbara Wickham OBE, Director India, British Council, said the inking of the partnership will bring immense value for the students looking to build their careers in athletics.

"There is a nagging feeling in every Indian's heart that despite being a country of 130 crore people we have only won a handful of medals. Delhi Sports Policy aims to nurture a culture of sports that can catapult underprivileged children to the global arena," Kejriwal said at the event. "Delhi Sports University has been built in Delhi and is funded by the Delhi government. I believe it is a stepping stone for the entire nation and will prove to be a legacy in the sports world for generations to come," he said.