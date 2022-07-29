DSIIDC services now 'hassle-free' with Aadhaar authentication
New Delhi: With Aadhaar-based authentication assented to, Delhiites will now be able to get a host of official work done in industrial areas without human intervention.
Cutting a long red tape, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given a nod to Aadhaar authentication for eight online services related to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC).
The decision would mean that any individual or entity looking for services such as mortgage permission or possession application, will now be able to get them done without having to repeatedly visit the DSIIDC offices, an official said.
Such works can now be done automatically through authentication of Aadhaar ID, the official said.
The decision, apart from ensuring hassle-free delivery of services, will also go a long way in bringing an ease of doing business in the national Capital, he said. The move was notified under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial & other Subsidies Benefits & Services) Act, 2016, and Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance Rules, 2020, brought by the centre.
The Aadhaar authentication will be valid for services like permission of mortgage, conversion of freehold, request of refund, restoration of lease deed, change of constitution of the firm/company, application for possession, extension of time for construction, and online payment of dues.
