DSIIDC has approached SC for hi-tech business park at Ranikhera: Govt

New Delhi: Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court for clearing the roadblock in construction of its ambitious hi-tech and services business park project at Ranikhera near IGI airport, a senior official said on Monday.



The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in February this year had refused to entertain a DSIIDC plea seeking permission to use the land for commercial purposes.

"The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has approached the Supreme Court for relief from the stay order on any construction work at Ranikhera," said the senior Delhi government official.

The NGT had in December 2017 directed the DSIIDC not to build any commercial building on the land at Ranikhera unless the issue of land for waste management was resolved. A meeting with the Chief Secretary was held in 2020 where the municipal corporations submitted their requirements of land, and the matter was forwarded to the L-G for the decision, the official said.

It was contended in the meeting that land in question of the DSIIDC is not required for waste management by the municipal corporations (now MCD) and, thus, the said land should be allowed for commercial purposes, he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in November 2020 announced construction of the hi-tech

business park for IT and Services sector. The project was already delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2021, the Chief Minister had reviewed work on the business park. In view of the covid pandemic and lockdown, the first phase of the project was extended to May 2023. The earlier deadline was August 2022.