DSIIDC brings relief measures

NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development has in light of the pandemic extended several relief measures, which includes an extension of time to remaining allottees under relocation scheme for payment of balance cost of plots, taking possession of plots and execution of lease deeds as well as the amnesty scheme for the waiver of interest up to 50 per cent on account of delayed payment for the allottees of Bawana-II (Bhorgarh).



The DSIIDC has also provided for a one-time amnesty scheme for exemption of interest component of outstanding dues against the ground rent in respect of industrial plots, sheds, flatted factories, flats allotted under various schemes of DSIIDC up to 50 per cent on the interest component.

It added that discontinuation on maintenance charges being levied by DSIIDC at 2.5 per cent per annum of the premium as per the clause II(2)(a) of the lease deed from the allottees of Narela Allotment Cell (Non- Relocation Plots) of Narela Industrial Complex, will also come into effect from August 28.