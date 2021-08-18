DSEU's skills contests to pick Delhi team start

New Delhi: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Tuesday hosted the second round of the skills competition to select the Indian team for the World Skills event in 2020 in



Shanghai, where 5 participated in the Health and Social Care category and 4 candidates participated in the Refrige

ration and Air conditioning category.

After the first selection round which was held online on August 13 in all the categories, several candidates were short listed for the on ground assessment of the skill. The Delhi state-level competition has a tow-tier selection process. The first round — the online proctored Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) was held on August 13 which saw over 5,000 applications.

"In today's on ground competition in both the categories the students were assigned a Test project and were given equipment for it. The process was explained to them. They were then assessed on how efficiently they followed the process and completed the project," member of WorldSkills of the DSEU team, Vismit Gupta said.

The DSEU has organised the first ever on ground competition of the Delhi state level competition for WorldSkills 2022. IndiaSkills 2021 will see participation of more than 20 states in more than 50 plus categories.

"From each category two participants will be selected who will them participate in the regional competition. The selected candidates from the city will represent the Capital in the Regional round and thereafter on the basis of their qualification will proceed to IndiaSkills 2021. In the final round two participants from each category will then participate in the World Skills Competition, popularly known as the 'Olympics of Skills' to be held at Shanghai in 2022," Gupta said.

The selected candidates for this will be trained by the DSEU.

It is likely that all the on ground competition for each category all be completed by August 30 after which the results will be announced by the University, a senior official from the University said.

The varsity will be hosting contests in 33 skills ranging from plumbing and heating to cloud computing and mechatronics.