'DSEU will train our students for '22 WorldSkills Olympics'

New Delhi: The Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will be hosting a first-of-its-kind State-level Skill Competition to make sure students from the Capital can be selected to represent India at the WorldSkills Olympics 2022, scheduled to be held in Shanghai.



Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, announcing the decision, said the Delhi government had decided its school students should also participate in the Skills Olympics in Shanghai and represent India, for which the DSEU will train the students. Following the announcement, the DSEU received over 5,000 registrations for the IndiaSkills Competition.The varsity will hold the competition in 33 trades ranging from plumbing and heating to cloud computing and mechatronics.

The WorldSkills Competition which is also known as 'Olympics of Skills' will be held in 2022 and its Indian counterpart — the IndiaSkills Competition — will be held in 2021 with State-level and National-level competitions. Individuals from over 20 states will be participating and the winning team will represent India in Shanghai."For the first time ever in Delhi, a Skill Competition will be taking place, and the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University will be organizing this," Sisodia who is also the Education Minister said.

A two-tier selection process has been adopted in which the the first level of testing will be an online proctored exam containing Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) to test basic skill knowledge. Based on these results, the top 6 candidates will be called for the second level of testing which will check their hands-on competency through test projects. Finally, 2 candidates will be selected in each skill and will represent the state of Delhi in the regional rounds.

"State-level skill competitions will be organised in Delhi and then selected candidates will be participating in National level skill competition after which the winning students will go to Shanghai. Children who will be selected for National and International level Skill Olympics will be trained by Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University," the Minister said.

The online screening will be held on August 13, and the on-ground qualifying rounds will be held from August 6-30, 2021. The selected candidates have the opportunity to move to the regional rounds and ultimately the national competitions where the champions will be trained to participate in the WorldSkills International Competitions 2022 in Shanghai.

"It is the focus of Delhi Government to equip students with the right skills and create a fleet of youth that will not only contribute to nation-building by becoming job seekers but will become job providers who will help others in upskilling and employment," Sisodia added.