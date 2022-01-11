DSEU-trained Delhi team bags 2 silver medals and 1 bronze medal

New Delhi: The Delhi contingent participating at the 2022 IndiaSkills National Competition has returned with two Silver medals, one Bronze medal and four medallions of excellence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Monday, adding that the newly-built Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University will now train three "skill stars" to represent India at the WorldSkills meet in Shanghai later this year.



Of those who won medals at the National meet here, Silver medallist (Hair Styling) Abdul Rahim said he was fortunate to have been trained by experts at the DSEU and thanked his mentors and training partners for support and motivation.

"I am highly motivated and completely focussed to now represent my country at the world stage in Shanghai and bring laurels to India," he said.

Delhi's Pranav Pahwa also bagged the Silver medal in the Hotel Reception category and said that it was a long journey till now and that he was proud to now be representing his country on the world stage. Meanwhile, Sakshi Kumari won the Bronze medal in the Industry 4.0 category.

The newly set up Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) had trained the Delhi contingent with 17 world-class training partners and in collaboration with Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) across Delhi and India for over 2,000 hours. The team had competed in 18 different skills such as Electrical Installations, Fashion Technology, 3D Digital Game Art among others.

Announcing the results, Dy CM Sisodia said, "I am very proud of the performance of the Delhi contingent in its debut appearance at IndiaSkills." Moreover, DSEU Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Neharika Vohra said she was delighted to see their students performing so well.

"I congratulate all our champions on this magnificent display," she said, adding that Sisodia had been a great motivating and driving force behind the idea of the DSEU.

Delhi team leader Ankita Arya said that they had been on their toes for the last five months trying to provide the best training to their "skill stars" while team leader Vismit Gupta said that the key focus for the way forward to the WorldSkills stage would be to ensure the best talent comes forward to represent India.